Biloxi police looking for man they say stole $1,000 worth of Pol - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi police looking for man they say stole $1,000 worth of Polo shirts

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Police say the suspect left the store without paying. (Photo source: Biloxi PD) Police say the suspect left the store without paying. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi Police Department is searching for a man believed to be in connection with a Felony Shoplifting incident. Police say the man took over $1,000 worth of Polo shirts from the display shelf at the Dillard’s Department store located in the Edgewater Mall on March 7th. Police say the suspect left the store without paying.

Anyone with information regarding this information or the identity of the unknown man should contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

