Volunteers build community food pantry for Gaston Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Volunteers build community food pantry for Gaston Point

Americorps students and Seabees are working together to build a community food pantry, which will be installed and dedicated in the Gaston Point area later this week. (Photo source: WLOX) Americorps students and Seabees are working together to build a community food pantry, which will be installed and dedicated in the Gaston Point area later this week. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The drills and saws were whirring Tuesday at Climb CDC in Gulfport as volunteers came together to help the community through construction. Americorps students and Seabees are working together to build a community food pantry, which will be installed and dedicated in the Gaston Point area later this week.

The Seabees see this as a chance to bring their skills and mentorship outside the confines of the military base.

"It means a lot to us to get out from our daily jobs, from teaching, to come here and actually impact the community and show them proper construction trade. Or to mentor them and answer their questions about what we do or just life questions in general," Seabee Travis Walker said.

Once completed and installed, the pantry will operate on a "take as needed" and "resupply when able" basis for Gaston Point.

