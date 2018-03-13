Dr. Diaz back in jail awaiting bond decision

Dozens of people showed up to the federal courthouse to show their support for Dr. Diaz. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dr. Albert Diaz is headed back to jail while a judge takes his motion for bail under advisement.

Earlier this month, a federal jury in Hattiesburg convicted the Biloxi doctor on 16 counts in a multi-million dollar pharmacy fraud scheme. The 78-year-old Diaz faces more than 300 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines.

His sentencing is set for May, but he's hoping for a new trial. Tuesday, his attorney argued that because there was a possibility for a new trial, bond should be given. But the government's attorney said the chances of a new trial are slim and he should remain behind bars.

Dozens of people showed up to the federal courthouse to show their support for Dr. Diaz. He was in shackles and a blue prison suit and needed a walker to get around. Several of his supporters started to cry at the sight of him. At one point tears welled up in Diaz’s eyes and he blew kisses to family and friends.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.