Running with the Wheeler sisters of Ocean Springs

The Wheeler sisters have been running past the opposition providing a one-two punch for the Greyhounds in long distance races.

Senior Andrea Wheeler and her younger sister, 9th grader Isabelle, have made an instant impact for the Lady Greyhounds track team.

At Friday's Gaston Hewes Relays Isabelle captured both the girls 32-hundred and 16-hundred meter races. Andrea was second.

Isabelle says she lacked confidence, but since she has beaten her sister four times, she says she been re energized.

Isabelle said, "I got like faster in the workouts and stuff. But I started to believe in myself a little more each time."

Andrea said, "She always hasn't had the confidence, but now she's beaten me a few times and I think she's starting to find out it easier then she thought."

Both Isabelle and Andrea Wheeler have run 5 minutes and 40 seconds in the 16-hundred and 12-minutes and 20 seconds in the 32-hundred.

Ocean Springs track coach Tim Sayers says the Wheeler sisters are dedicated and give inspiration to others on the track team.

"These two girls are fantastic, "said Sayers. "Hard workers. Come to practice everyday. Do everything they're suppose to. Put in the work, put in the miles, and you see the results when they come out in the track and perform so well."

Andrea loves running along side her sister. "It's fun and we try to encourage each other before races, even if she does beat me. It's OK. I'm happy for her but I'm going to get her the next time.

Andrea was a member of the Ocean Springs Class 6A Cross Country State Championship team and in February she signed a cross country scholarship with William Carey College.

