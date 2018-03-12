Ocean Springs student with Down Syndrome is a 3-point master

The driver of a charter bus carrying high school students is dead. Another victim is in critical condition.More >>
Ocean Springs high schooler Alex Authement is showing people you don't judge a book by its cover. During a pep rally last week he beat out other students in shooting the most baskets during a knockout game.More >>
The Mississippi State Spelling Bee competition is taking place at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University.More >>
The Saints and Drew Brees have reached a two-year deal, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.More >>
The Bay-Waveland School District is looking for a new superintendent.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school students is dead. Another victim is in critical condition.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
Trump announced in a tweet that he was nominating CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson as secretary of state. Another State Department staffer was fired hours later.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The woman has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license.More >>
The Saints and Drew Brees have reached a two-year deal, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.More >>
