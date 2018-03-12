Bay-Waveland superintendent resigns following school board changes

There's a sister act on the Ocean Springs track team...the Wheeler sisters.More >>
Teachers and parents spoke up in a standing room only meeting Monday night, pushing for Jackson Elementary to remain open.More >>
The Bay-Waveland School District is looking for a new superintendent.More >>
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is taking a strong stand against crime and a strong stand for early childhood education.More >>
Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says he's not running for his current office again, but won't say what he's running for next.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A Zachary firefighter and police officer has been killed after being run over by a U-Haul truck, officials say.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
