Bay-Waveland superintendent resigns following school board changes

The Bay-Waveland School District is looking for a new superintendent.

On Monday, the school board approved Vikki Landry's resignation as superintendent, effective June 30.

The change at the top of the school district unfolded during Anne Lathrop's first meeting as a member of the board.

Last week, Lathrop was appointed to the board by Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre to replace Joan Thomas. Thomas was the only African American serving on the board.

School Board member Mark Kidd, who is one of two board members from Waveland, expressed his disapproval of the latest changes to the school district leadership.

"The school board should not be political and that's what they've turned it into," Kidd said.

Waveland resident Clarence Harris said he and others plan to contest these school board changes.

"As a community we just have to say enough is enough and at some point we need to find out legal or community actions that we need to take to this, but we do not need to let this just go away," Harris said.

Previously, Mayor Mike Favre said he didn't nominate Joan Thomas to continue serving on the board because of her voting record.

According to Kidd, the school board will begin taking applications for a new superintendent.

