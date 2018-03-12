PGSD school board to discuss possible closure of Jackson Elementary

One of the oldest schools in Pascagoula is in dire need of a facelift.

Pascagoula-Gautier School Board members will soon discuss what needs to be done at Jackson Elementary.

According to Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich, the school, which was built in 1962, has some structural and flooding issues.

Both cause a huge problem for students and staff.

Rodolfich said at Monday night's school board meeting, board members will talk about repairs needed.He said the district has the funds to make the necessary repairs.

He said it could however be more financially feasible to close the school and move the students to one of the seven other elementary schools in the district. That will ultimately be up to the school board.

A decision on whether to make repairs or close Jackson Elementary will not be made at Monday night's meeting. Rather, the meeting will be for determining a plan of action for the future.

"We're constantly looking at how we can number one save money. We've got ample space on other campuses where we can place the students here. There are some issues with flooding on this campus. There's some infrastructure issues. So every year we prepare information for the board about the condition of the facilities we have and we always have plans of contingency in place," Rodolfich said.

