Proposed plan would extend Beatline Road to Hwy 90

If you take I-10 or Highway 90 west of Highway 49 in Harrison County, there really isn’t a road that connects these two traffic arteries in a straight shot.

That's something the County Board of Supervisors wants to change.

A plan in its infancy is starting to get some traction in the county to extend Beatline Road all the way south over the railroad tracks to Highway 90, eliminating this sharp curve. That would mean a straight shot from the interstate to the beach.

The plan is simply at the agreement stage between the government entities involved, but, it would likely be a multi-million dollar project.

