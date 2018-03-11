BBQ & Bluegrass Festival runs rain or shine

Saturday's weather caused a little bit of a shuffle during day two of the barbecue and bluegrass festival at Beauvoir.More >>
After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday.More >>
A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. City officials say the outage began sometime early Sunday morning and is causing little to no water pressure in neighborhoods all over the city.More >>
If you didn't set your clocks forward before you went to bed Saturday, do it now. Daylight Saving Time kicked in overnight.More >>
For 53 years, Home of Grace has been helping those with addictions through faith. Clients, alumni, and their families came together for the annual homecoming to celebrate sobriety and success Saturday at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
A woman in Walker County is lucky to be alive after she was reportedly attacked by six dogs, according to her family. The family also tells us this is apparently not the first time this has happened in that neighborhood.More >>
