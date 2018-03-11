BBQ & Bluegrass Festival runs rain or shine

Saturday's weather caused a little bit of a shuffle during day two of the barbecue and bluegrass festival at Beauvoir.

Bands and some of the vendors were moved inside.The food trucks stayed out on the lawn, drawing people in with delicious smells.

Day two of the event included a kids area, shopping and of course, barbecue.

"We have pulled pork, brisket, sausage, smoked chicken. We do hog fries, brisket fries, brisket nachos, sausage dogs, hotdogs, hamburgers," said Chris Durapau with Dixie-Que.

Organizers say this first year was a hit. Thousands bought tickets this weekend.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.