Water restored in Gautier - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Water restored in Gautier

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. (Source: WLOX) A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. (Source: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

Water is starting to come back on again at homes throughout Gautier following an outage Sunday morning. 

City officials say public works technicians with Clearwater Solutions were able to locate a breach in the water system that was causing homes throughout the city to have little to no water pressure. 

As of 9:05 a.m., Mayor Phil Torjusen said the water was being restored, adding that it is also safe to drink.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

