Water restored in Gautier

A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. (Source: WLOX)

Water is starting to come back on again at homes throughout Gautier following an outage Sunday morning.

City officials say public works technicians with Clearwater Solutions were able to locate a breach in the water system that was causing homes throughout the city to have little to no water pressure.

As of 9:05 a.m., Mayor Phil Torjusen said the water was being restored, adding that it is also safe to drink.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.