Water restored in Gautier

After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday.More >>
After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday.More >>
A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. City officials say the outage began sometime early Sunday morning and is causing little to no water pressure in neighborhoods all over the city.More >>
A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. City officials say the outage began sometime early Sunday morning and is causing little to no water pressure in neighborhoods all over the city.More >>
If you didn't set your clocks forward before you went to bed Saturday, do it now. Daylight Saving Time kicked in overnight.More >>
If you didn't set your clocks forward before you went to bed Saturday, do it now. Daylight Saving Time kicked in overnight.More >>
For 53 years, Home of Grace has been helping those with addictions through faith. Clients, alumni, and their families came together for the annual homecoming to celebrate sobriety and success Saturday at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs.More >>
For 53 years, Home of Grace has been helping those with addictions through faith. Clients, alumni, and their families came together for the annual homecoming to celebrate sobriety and success Saturday at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs.More >>
Officials report finding fewer contraband items after a second shakedown at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. This shakedown is a part of Operation Zero Tolerance.More >>
Officials report finding fewer contraband items after a second shakedown at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. This shakedown is a part of Operation Zero Tolerance.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.More >>
A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.More >>
Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.More >>