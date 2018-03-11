Daylight Saving Time means less sleep: How your health is impact - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Daylight Saving Time means less sleep: How your health is impacted

(File) (File)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

If you didn't set your clocks forward before you went to bed Saturday, do it now. Daylight Saving Time kicked in overnight.

FUN FACT

Congress passed the legislation for Daylight Saving Time 100 years ago this year.

HOW YOUR HEALTH IS IMPACTED

You may not be feeling that extra yet but the small change can be a big deal for your health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many people are not getting enough sleep to begin with so the additional sleep shortage can lead to deadly consequences.

The time change is linked to an increase in tragic car accidents, according to a Stanford University, which looked at two decades of data.

Also, adults who miss out on even one hour of sleep a day are more likely to report health problems like diabetes, depression and heart disease. That's compared to those who get the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

You should use this weekend to reset your sleep habits to make sure you are getting enough.

CHANGE YOUR SMOKE, CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTORS

You should take the time to change out the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms this weekend, too. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends changing the batteries when you change your clock.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 4 at 2 a.m.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunday Storms: First Alert Weather Update

    Sunday Storms: First Alert Weather Update

    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:32:37 GMT

    After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday. 

    More >>

    After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Water restored in Gautier

    Water restored in Gautier

    Sunday, March 11 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-03-11 14:19:01 GMT
    A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. (Source: WLOX)A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. (Source: WLOX)

    A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. City officials say the outage began sometime early Sunday morning and is causing little to no water pressure in neighborhoods all over the city.

    More >>

    A water outage is affecting residents throughout the City of Gautier. City officials say the outage began sometime early Sunday morning and is causing little to no water pressure in neighborhoods all over the city.

    More >>

  • Daylight Saving Time means less sleep: How your health is impacted

    Daylight Saving Time means less sleep: How your health is impacted

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:11:12 GMT

    If you didn't set your clocks forward before you went to bed Saturday, do it now. Daylight Saving Time kicked in overnight.

    More >>

    If you didn't set your clocks forward before you went to bed Saturday, do it now. Daylight Saving Time kicked in overnight.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

  • Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-03-10 18:40:34 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-03-10 18:52:44 GMT
    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly