Thunderstorms expected Sunday,a few strong to severe

After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to form ahead of this front bringing the potential for heavy downpours, lighting, and a low risk for severe weather.

When?

While timing has been difficult to pin down on this system, model data has come into agreement that roughly the Noon to 6 PM timeframe is when south Mississippi can expect the heaviest storms. There are indications that another round of showers may happen after 9 PM into early Monday morning with the arrival of the main front.

Where?

The chances for showers and storms is generally the same for all 6 southern counties: Pearl River, Stone, George, Jackson, Harrison, and Hancock. Since storms are coming from the north, rain chances will start closer to the noon time frame for Pearl River, Stone, and George and end sooner. Start and end later for the remaining counties.

How bad?

While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two damaging wind gusts are possible with stronger storms. Since they will be moving quickly, the flooding potential is low. Small hail is possible. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

The main impact for any of the stronger storms on Sunday (3/11) will be isolated damaging wind gusts. The tornado potential is low, not zero. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/qtGFB23uLB — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) March 11, 2018

When does it all end?

The heaviest rain is expected generally between noon and 6 PM Sunday. However, there could be another round of showers overnight into Monday morning.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

