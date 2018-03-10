Thunderstorms expected Sunday,a few strong to severe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Thunderstorms expected Sunday,a few strong to severe

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to form ahead of this front bringing the potential for heavy downpours, lighting, and a low risk for severe weather.

When?

While timing has been difficult to pin down on this system, model data has come into agreement that roughly the Noon to 6 PM timeframe is when south Mississippi can expect the heaviest storms. There are indications that another round of showers may happen after 9 PM into early Monday morning with the arrival of the main front.

Where?

The chances for showers and storms is generally the same for all 6 southern counties: Pearl River, Stone, George, Jackson, Harrison, and Hancock. Since storms are coming from the north, rain chances will start closer to the noon time frame for Pearl River, Stone, and George and end sooner. Start and end later for the remaining counties.

How bad?

While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two damaging wind gusts are possible with stronger storms. Since they will be moving quickly, the flooding potential is low. Small hail is possible. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

When does it all end?

The heaviest rain is expected generally between noon and 6 PM Sunday. However, there could be another round of showers overnight into Monday morning.

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Home of Grace alumni homecoming celebrates sobriety, success

    Home of Grace alumni homecoming celebrates sobriety, success

    Saturday, March 10 2018 11:34 PM EST2018-03-11 04:34:24 GMT
    Hundreds gathered at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs for the 53rd annual Home of Grace homecoming. (Photo source: WLOX)Hundreds gathered at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs for the 53rd annual Home of Grace homecoming. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Hundreds gathered at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs for the 53rd annual Home of Grace homecoming.Hundreds gathered at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs for the 53rd annual Home of Grace homecoming.

    For 53 years, Home of Grace has been helping those with addictions through faith. Clients, alumni, and their families came together for the annual homecoming to celebrate sobriety and success Saturday at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs. 

    More >>

    For 53 years, Home of Grace has been helping those with addictions through faith. Clients, alumni, and their families came together for the annual homecoming to celebrate sobriety and success Saturday at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs. 

    More >>

  • Thunderstorms expected Sunday,a few strong to severe

    Thunderstorms expected Sunday,a few strong to severe

    Saturday, March 10 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-03-11 02:23:12 GMT

    After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday. 

    More >>

    After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Fewer contraband found at South Miss. Correctional Institution

    Fewer contraband found at South Miss. Correctional Institution

    Saturday, March 10 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-03-11 01:38:43 GMT
    Officers say they searched areas of the facility for hours Thursday. Officers say a different part of the facility was searched on Feb. 13. (Photo source: MDOC)Officers say they searched areas of the facility for hours Thursday. Officers say a different part of the facility was searched on Feb. 13. (Photo source: MDOC)
    Officers say they searched areas of the facility for hours Thursday. Officers say a different part of the facility was searched on Feb. 13. (Photo source: MDOC)Officers say they searched areas of the facility for hours Thursday. Officers say a different part of the facility was searched on Feb. 13. (Photo source: MDOC)

    Officials report finding fewer contraband items after a second shakedown at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. This shakedown is a part of Operation Zero Tolerance.

    More >>

    Officials report finding fewer contraband items after a second shakedown at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. This shakedown is a part of Operation Zero Tolerance.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly