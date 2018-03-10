Fewer contraband found at South Miss. Correctional Institution

The first shakedown resulted in the arrest of two of the facility’s officers because they were in possession of contrabands at the time of the search. (Photo source: MDOC)

Officials report finding fewer contraband items after a second shakedown at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. This shakedown is a part of Operation Zero Tolerance.

“I hope the drop in the amount of seized contraband means that our staff and inmates are getting my administration’s message of zero tolerance now that it has been a year since we kicked off Operation Zero Tolerance,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “I don’t want any contraband found, but I realize that is highly unlikely.”

Officers say they searched areas of the facility for hours Thursday. Officers say a different part of the facility was searched on Feb. 13.

“I appreciate the officers who conduct these shakedowns in addition to their regular duties,” Commissioner Hall said. “Because of the element of surprise, they usually have very little advance notice to do them.”

The first shakedown resulted in the arrest of two of the facility’s officers because they were in possession of contraband items at the time of the search.

According to the report, the following items were recovered during this shakedown: one cellphone, 4 packs of tobacco, five packs of marijuana/spice, nine shanks, a box cutter, 11 needles, a screwdriver, six DVDs, four pairs of sunglasses, three pairs of tennis shoes, five bottles of homemade alcohol, homemade jewelry, copper wire, USB cables, and assorted pills.

