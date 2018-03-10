Lady Pirates steal walk-off win at Gulfport Sportsplex, other area action

Tied at one in the bottom of the seventh, Kaleigh Bishop stole home on a wild pitch to give the Pass Christian softball team a 2-1 walk-off win over Perry Central, one of several games played at the Gulfport Sportsplex on Saturday.

After Perry Central broke a scoreless tie in the sixth, Morgan Funderburk tied the game at one in the bottom of the frame with a solo home run over the left field wall. In the seventh, Emily Cuevas' leadoff single set up Bishop to pinch run for the winning score.

Vancleave freshman Avery Johnston turned in an impressive Saturday at Gautier's Swamp Classic. After combining with Gracie Barnett to throw 12 strikeouts in their 4-0 win over the Gators, Johnson went on to throw 12 of her own as Vancleave blanked Pascagoula 7-0.

In baseball, home-standing St. Martin came back from an early 4-0 deficit to beat St. Patrick 11-6. The Fighting Irish took the early lead by scoring two runs in both the second and third innings, but Yellow Jackets junior Brennen Study's three-run homer in the third kicked off St. Martin's come back.

In other area scores, East Central beat Greene County 10-4 while Bay High outlasted Harrison Central 14-10.

