Biloxi Shuckers host auditions to sing National Anthem

Dozens of singers from along the Coast made their way to Edgewater Mall on Saturday to compete for the chance to sing the National Anthem at a Shuckers game at MGM Park.

Olivia Hernstrom may be just 11 years old, but she's hoping her big voice will score her a home run with the judges.

She competed Saturday to be one of 50 chosen to sing the National Anthem before first pitch at a Shuckers home game.

"If I ever grow up, I want to be able to sing in front of thousands of people and just be able to express my feelings through singing. And if I get picked, it'll just be one of my dreams come true. It'll be amazing," she said.

Olivia is in theater, and she's no stranger to the stage. But this was a special moment for her parents.

"Being a member of the armed forces, her singing the National Anthem is amazing to me. It's probably one of my favorite performances she's ever done," said her father, Brian Hernstrom.

The Shuckers are hoping to find the best of the best to belt out the patriotic tune before every home game this season.

"We really do it because we know the community has such talent across the Coast, and we have such a platform that we want to showcase this Coast's talent," said Jenifer Truong, Community Relations and Promotions Manager for the Shuckers.

Clifton Ray Walker, Sr. is hoping his talent will be exactly what the judges are looking for.

"I've been singing all my life, so I realize that this could be an opportunity for my dream or to fulfill my bucket list," he said.

He - like many others - keeping their fingers crossed that that bucket list dream will soon be fulfilled.

Those who missed the in-person auditions can email their audition tape to the Shuckers.

