Long Beach chamber hosts Touch-A-Truck fundraising event

Hundreds of families showed up to the Long Beach Harbor to "touch-a-truck" on Saturday.

The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted their third annual Touch-A-Truck fundraising event.

The family-friendly event gave kids the chance to interact with life-size vehicles. Everything from fire trucks to construction vehicles to helicopters was on display.

Around 40 different organizations participated in this year's event.

"The best part of this is seeing the reaction of all the children coming in," said Gabrielle Rose, director of Long Beach Chamber of Commerce. "They are so excited. they get to see their heroes. And I think that's just so heartwarming to watch them walk up to their heroes and talk to them, it's just such an amazing event."

Money raised from the event goes toward the chamber's high school scholarship and small business grants.

