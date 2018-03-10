Bluff Creek Music Fest draws big crowd - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bluff Creek Music Fest draws big crowd

Bluff Creek Music Fest in Vancleave (photo credit: WLOX) Bluff Creek Music Fest in Vancleave (photo credit: WLOX)
Mickey and Minnie pose for a photo at the Bluff Creek Music Fest in Vancleave (photo credit: WLOX) Mickey and Minnie pose for a photo at the Bluff Creek Music Fest in Vancleave (photo credit: WLOX)
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

The Bluff Creek Music Fest and Arts & Crafts Fair drew big crowds Saturday. This is the second year for the event.

It's held at the Conrad Mallette Multi-Purpose Complex on Ballpark Road. They served food, provided a jump house for children, and had Disney characters on hand.

Organizers say this is the biggest turnout they've seen.

  • Home of Grace alumni homecoming celebrates sobriety, success

    Hundreds gathered at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs for the 53rd annual Home of Grace homecoming. (Photo source: WLOX)Hundreds gathered at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs for the 53rd annual Home of Grace homecoming. (Photo source: WLOX)
    For 53 years, Home of Grace has been helping those with addictions through faith. Clients, alumni, and their families came together for the annual homecoming to celebrate sobriety and success Saturday at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs. 

  • Thunderstorms expected Sunday,a few strong to severe

    After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday. 

  • Fewer contraband found at South Miss. Correctional Institution

    Officers say they searched areas of the facility for hours Thursday. Officers say a different part of the facility was searched on Feb. 13. (Photo source: MDOC)Officers say they searched areas of the facility for hours Thursday. Officers say a different part of the facility was searched on Feb. 13. (Photo source: MDOC)
    Officials report finding fewer contraband items after a second shakedown at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. This shakedown is a part of Operation Zero Tolerance.

