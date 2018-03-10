Bluff Creek Music Fest draws big crowd

Mickey and Minnie pose for a photo at the Bluff Creek Music Fest in Vancleave (photo credit: WLOX)

The Bluff Creek Music Fest and Arts & Crafts Fair drew big crowds Saturday. This is the second year for the event.

It's held at the Conrad Mallette Multi-Purpose Complex on Ballpark Road. They served food, provided a jump house for children, and had Disney characters on hand.

Organizers say this is the biggest turnout they've seen.

