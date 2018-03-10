Arlington Elementary gets new additions to playground - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Arlington Elementary gets new additions to playground

Ribbon cutting for new playground at Arlington Elementary School (photo credit: WLOX) Ribbon cutting for new playground at Arlington Elementary School (photo credit: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Arlington Elementary School in Pascagoula officially has new additions to its playground.

Parent and teacher volunteers worked hard Friday and Saturday to put the final touches on the project. A ribbon cutting was held Saturday afternoon.

The school was able to afford the new equipment thanks to a Kaboom grant. The playground is now targeted to the younger, special needs students at the school. And the students are excited to finally be able to use it.

"They are so excited about it. We've all been excited about it. It's taken a lot of work but the students are very excited. We can't wait for our younger students to see it because this is what this is geared at," said Speech Therapist Renee Booker.

The playground additions took two days to complete.

