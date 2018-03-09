Ocean Springs leaders vote to close portion of Government Street for St. Patrick's Day

The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
The Porter Avenue construction project in Ocean Springs will be suspended for the next several weeks to avoid conflict with other services underway.More >>
Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant's "Read Across Mississippi" tour read to students in Moss Point on Monday.More >>
For company president Jonathan Fleming, the world is a dangerous place, and getting more so every day.More >>
An Ocean Springs man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for using the internet to view child pornography.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
The police department could not confirm if the candy was tainted or if the symptoms were caused by it.More >>
Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.More >>
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix and attacked her,More >>
Ricardo Mata was arrested Friday evening.More >>
