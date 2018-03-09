Biloxi parents protest in effort to improve school safety

The group of parents and students gathered to show their concerns over how a recent threat by a student at the high school was handled. (Photo source: WLOX)

Parents, members of the NAACP, and students protested outside the Biloxi School District's administration building on Friday. The group called for extra measures to be taken to ensure student safety.

"The reason that we're advocating for some changes is because not every single time is notification being made," said Katie Fulmer, parent of two Biloxi school students.

"As parents we deserve to know what's going on within our schools. The administration, the staff, the principal and the teachers, they're all responsible for keeping our kids safe and for working with parents and working within our own community to keep everybody informed,” the mother said.

The protest came after school officials say a student brought an airsoft pellet gun to the Biloxi Junior High School on Friday. A notification statement from the school was sent to parents letting them know about the gun being discovered.

Fulmer said the airsoft gun being found was an example of the school not doing enough to prevent acts of violence.

"If it was made aware to all of the students that this is not going to be tolerated, this is what will happen if in the instance that you make a threat or you bring a weapon or anything like that. I do feel like that might have had impact on whether this student decided to bring this weapon or not to school," said Fulmer.

Fulmer plans to present a proposal at the next school board outlining how she thinks school threats should be handled by the administration.

