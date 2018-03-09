Gautier High students get safety shock with mock accident

Police spotted the vehicle of Jimmy Williams in Gautier Friday, but so far police have not found Williams. Moss Point police along with U.S. Marshals are searching for Williams after he was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl on her way to school Wednesday in Moss Point.More >>
Friday, Gautier High School and city first responders pulled out all the bells, whistles, and sirens to create a mock accident for the students. Just a week before the school prom, it was a timely lesson against drunk and distracted driving.More >>
Veterans and first responders teamed up for a multi-state bicycle ride, making several stops on the Gulf Coast.More >>
The Ralph Johnson set sail Friday morning. The Ingalls ship is headed from the Pascagoula shipyard to Charleston, South Carolina where it will be commissioned into the U.S. Navy fleet as part of the Arleigh Burke-class of destroyers.More >>
The Picayune Police Department has released new information in the homicide investigation in the death of Justin Nixon, a Picayune man who was found shot to death on March 1.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
