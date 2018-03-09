'Ralph Johnson' sets sail from Pascagoula, headed to Charleston - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

'Ralph Johnson' sets sail from Pascagoula, headed to Charleston

'Ralph Johnson' sets sail from Pascagoula (photo credit: WLOX) 'Ralph Johnson' sets sail from Pascagoula (photo credit: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The Ralph Johnson set sail Friday morning. The Ingalls ship is headed from the Pascagoula shipyard to Charleston, South Carolina where it will be commissioned into the U.S. Navy fleet as part of the Arleigh Burke-class of destroyers.

The ship is named after PFC Ralph Henry Johnson. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War.

The Charleston native was killed at the age of 19.

The Ralph Johnson will be commissioned March 24.

