Fishing for Trash: Event to clean up Pascagoula River

Pascagoula River at Indian Point RV Resort (photo credit: WLOX) Pascagoula River at Indian Point RV Resort (photo credit: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

You can get a free boat ride Saturday morning if you help pick up trash in the Pascagoula River. 'Fishing for Trash' is Saturday, March 10. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at Indian Point RV Resort in Gautier.

The idea is to pick up as much trash as possible from the Pascagoula River. As of 2 p.m. Friday, more than 100 people have registered.

Organizers said they'll have a boat out Saturday morning to shuttle people out on the river. All you have to do is bring yourself and a good attitude.

There will be a big community party following the trash pickup.

"We're going to have 375 pounds of crawfish, several briskets smoked, potato salad, baked beans, a live band, and free drinks at the celebration; so, I think a lot of people will come out for that," said Steven Jordan.

Organizers advise participants to bring gloves, a hat, sunscreen, and boots if they have it.

Click here for more information on the event.

