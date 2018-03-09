Gov. Bryant appoints Ocean Springs woman to State College Board

Friday, Governor Phil Bryant announced his four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning. Gov. Bryant appointed Jeanne Luckey, Dr. Steven Cunningham, Bruce Martin, and Powell “Gee” Ogletree, Jr.More >>
It's a program, unlike anything that's ever been seen on the Coast before. Several faith-based organizations converged at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs Friday to host an addiction recovery program and seminar.More >>
Officials at Biloxi Junior High are investigating after a student brought an airsoft gun to school Friday.More >>
A new attraction is officially under construction in Waveland. Friday, the mayor and other officials broke ground on a new lighthouse on the beach at the south end of Coleman Avenue.More >>
If you see smoke in the skies Friday, it's most likely due to prescribed burns that are happening across South Mississippi.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
Evoni Williams was not too busy to assist a patron. Her actions didn't go unnoticed as she was rewarded for her kindness.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Everyone's favorite hippo got asked out on a date.More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
