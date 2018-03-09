Gov. Bryant appoints Ocean Springs woman to State College Board - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gov. Bryant appoints Ocean Springs woman to State College Board

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
From left to right: Dr. Steven Cunningham, Jeanne Luckey and Bruce Martin. (Photo source: Office of Gov. Bryant) From left to right: Dr. Steven Cunningham, Jeanne Luckey and Bruce Martin. (Photo source: Office of Gov. Bryant)
Powell “Gee” Ogletree, Jr (not included in group photo). (Photo source: Office of Gov. Bryant) Powell “Gee” Ogletree, Jr (not included in group photo). (Photo source: Office of Gov. Bryant)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Friday, Governor Phil Bryant announced his four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning. Gov. Bryant appointed Jeanne Luckey, Dr. Steven Cunningham, Bruce Martin, and Powell “Gee” Ogletree, Jr.

“As the governing authority for our public institutions of higher learning, the College Board serves a critical role in Mississippi,” Governor Bryant said. “I am grateful these four highly qualified individuals have agreed to take on that responsibility by accepting these appointments.”

Luckey, who lives in Ocean Springs, will also represent the Second Supreme Court District. The business owner has served on the Board of Directors of the Gulf Coast Debutante Society, is a member of the Advisory Board of the Gulf Coast Salvation Army and the Coastal America Insurance Company Board of Directors. Luckey has held leadership positions in the Junior Auxiliary, Children’s House School Board, Walter Anderson Museum Board, and the Gulf Coast YMCA.

“I am honored Governor Bryant has chosen to nominate me to the Board of Trustees of the IHL,” Luckey said. “Education has long been considered to be one of the most important factors in the success and quality of life for a state and its citizens. I am looking forward to serving on the IHL Board with the other distinguished members and staff to ensure our Mississippi universities continue to make improvements to meet the needs of our diverse population.”

Luckey graduated from the University of Mississippi and received her Master’s from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Cunningham, Luckey, Martin, and Ogletree will begin their 9-year term on May 8th. Trustees Alan W. Perry, Christy Pickering, Dr. Doug W. Rouse, and Board President C.D. Smith will be rotating off the Board.

