Churches, law enforcement come together to discuss addiction

It's a program, unlike anything that's ever been seen on the Coast before. Several faith-based organizations converged at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs Friday to host an addiction recovery program and seminar.

About 250 delegates from seven states attended the program. In addition, several law-enforcement agencies were also represented, including the Harrison County Sheriffs Department, the FBI, and the US attorney‘s office. They were all there to learn how religion and faith play a role in helping addicts recover from their addictions.

Many of those in attendance are recovering addicts themselves. Others present have lost loved ones to overdoses.

One of the main points emphasized was treatment and not incarceration. Another topic of discussion was the ever-growing opioid crisis which is sweeping the country and the Coast. In addition, several of the organizations set up an informational booth outlining the services they offer.

Mosaic Church is well-known on the coast for its outreach programs.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.