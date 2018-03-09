Beach lighthouse under construction in Waveland - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Beach lighthouse under construction in Waveland

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

A new attraction is officially under construction in Waveland. Friday, the mayor and other officials broke ground on a new lighthouse on the beach at the south end of Coleman Avenue.

The $1.9 million project will be handicap accessible and include restrooms.

"I think the lighthouse is going to be a wonderful attraction for Waveland and for Waveland’s economy," Dr. Barbara Coatney said. "It’s right here where we can fish off the pier, and come to the lighthouse."

"Oh my gosh, it’s just amazing," said Cindy Rice. "We are from Michigan, we winter down here, and this has been in the works for so long."

The project is being financed through Tidelands Funds. The contract with Barnard and Sons construction is for 280 days of construction, so it should be complete within the next year. 

