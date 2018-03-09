Airsoft gun taken from student at Biloxi Junior High

Officials at Biloxi Junior High are investigating after a student brought an airsoft gun to school Friday.

District officials say an eighth-grade student brought the weapon, which is a non-lethal gun that fires plastic BB pellets. The school said the student who brought the gun showed it to another student, who immediately reported it to the administration.

Parents were notified about the incident at 12:21 p.m. through the school's notification system.

A statement from the school said although the gun is not a life-threatening one, it is still a weapon and is against the rules. The statement stressed that students were never in danger.

"While this type of weapon is not life-threatening, it is unacceptable and will NOT be tolerated," said a statement from the district.

The school district also commended the student who spoke up about the airsoft gun, saying this is the perfect example of the "see something, say something" policy the district has in place.

