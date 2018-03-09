Trailer, equipment stolen from Gulfport business

The men accused of stealing a trailer from a Gulfport business were driving this truck. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

Police are asking for help identifying these two men who allegedly stole a trailer from a Gulfport business. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

Gulfport Police are asking for the public's help to catch two men accused of stealing a large trailer from a local business.

It happened Sunday night at Dna Underground, a construction business on South Swan Road.

According to police, two men driving a Ford F-350 pickup backed the truck up to the business and drove away with the trailer. The trailer is a 6'x12' Spartan trailer that is white.

Billy Erby, a supervisor with the company, told WLOX that the trailer was parked behind a locked gate and it appears the suspects cut the lock on that gate. Erby said there was valuable equipment inside the trailer and estimates that it will cost up to $38,000 to replace both the trailer and its contents.

The truck that the suspects were driving is two-tone in color and appears to be maroon and either white or silver, said Erby.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects' identities is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

