Storm damage possible this weekend

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Severe damaging weather is possible Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning, according to a Friday forecast. Severe damaging weather is possible Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning, according to a Friday forecast.
Severe damaging weather possible this weekend. The main threats will be isolated tornadoes and straight-line damaging wind gusts. Severe damaging weather possible this weekend. The main threats will be isolated tornadoes and straight-line damaging wind gusts.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

It has been nice and dry the last few days. But, wetter weather still looks likely this weekend as another cold front arrives.

It will not rain all weekend long. In fact, Saturday morning and Sunday evening look mainly dry.

However, Saturday evening is when most storms may arrive. This begins the wettest part of the weekend through Sunday morning. Showers should start to clear out of the area around Sunday afternoon.

During that late Saturday into Sunday time-frame, there will even be the potential for severe damaging weather like tornadoes and straight-line damaging winds. On a scale of 1 up to 5, South Mississippi is at a level 2 risk for severe weather. 

"South Mississippi is at a level two risk for severe, damaging, weather on Saturday, Saturday night, and early Sunday morning," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "While it's not a guarantee of severe weather, this will be the greatest likelihood of storm damage that our area has faced so far in 2018. Please pay close attention to forecast updates heading into the weekend."

"This means that most will see rain, many will see lightning, and some in the level two area but not all will see storm damage," Williams continued. "As of Friday, storm timing looks to be roughly between 12 AM Sunday and 9 AM Sunday. But that is not set in stone and can change either way by as much as six hours."

What are the latest rain chances for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

