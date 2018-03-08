Long Beach court hosts 'Second Chance' warrant clearance program - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach court hosts 'Second Chance' warrant clearance program

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The program will be held from March 7- May 15 at the Long Beach Municipal Court. (Photo Source: City of Long Beach) The program will be held from March 7- May 15 at the Long Beach Municipal Court. (Photo Source: City of Long Beach)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

The City of Long Beach is offering a warrant clearance program to all individuals that have outstanding warrants within the city. 

The program is an opportunity for citizens to voluntarily address outstanding warrants, fines, and misdemeanor charges without fear of being arrested or having to bond out.

The program will be held from March 7- May 15 at the Long Beach Municipal Court on 201 Jeff Davis Avenue, Long Beach, MS 39560.

For those who come in to clear up their outstanding warrants, the warrants will be removed and contempt of court charges for failing to appear will be dismissed.

Only misdemeanor warrants pending in the City of Long Beach, Mississippi, will be handled in the Warrant Clearance Program.

Officials say if a court date is needed to address underlying charges, a court date will be given and individuals will be released on their own recognizance. A bond will not be required of those individuals who attend the event.

Individuals will need to bring proof of a current address and at least one form of identification. If an individual would like to speak to a public defender, an appointment can be made for that opportunity.

Read below for a list of questions and answers regarding the program and who is eligible for clearance.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • US Marshals to help Moss Point police apprehend suspect accused of sexual assault

    US Marshals to help Moss Point police apprehend suspect accused of sexual assault

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:05 PM EST2018-03-09 04:05:39 GMT
    Jimmy Williams is wanted by Moss Point police in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl. (Source: Moss Point Police Dept)Jimmy Williams is wanted by Moss Point police in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl. (Source: Moss Point Police Dept)

    Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl on her way to school Wednesday in Moss Point. US Marshals task force will be assisting Moss Point police in apprehending the suspect. 

    More >>

    Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl on her way to school Wednesday in Moss Point. US Marshals task force will be assisting Moss Point police in apprehending the suspect. 

    More >>

  • Long Beach court hosts 'Second Chance' warrant clearance program

    Long Beach court hosts 'Second Chance' warrant clearance program

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:29 PM EST2018-03-09 03:29:54 GMT
    The program will be held from March 7- May 15 at the Long Beach Municipal Court.(Photo Source: City of Long Beach)The program will be held from March 7- May 15 at the Long Beach Municipal Court.(Photo Source: City of Long Beach)

    The City of Long Beach is offering a warrant clearance program to all individuals that have outstanding warrants within the city. 

    More >>

    The City of Long Beach is offering a warrant clearance program to all individuals that have outstanding warrants within the city. 

    More >>

  • Family Dollar 18-wheeler snagged by low hanging tree branch

    Family Dollar 18-wheeler snagged by low hanging tree branch

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-03-09 03:02:31 GMT
    The incident happened on Pearl Avenue in Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX News)The incident happened on Pearl Avenue in Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX News)
    The incident happened on Pearl Avenue in Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX News)The incident happened on Pearl Avenue in Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    An 18-wheeler blocked part of Pearl Avenue Thursday evening in Moss Point creating a chaotic traffic scene.

    More >>

    An 18-wheeler blocked part of Pearl Avenue Thursday evening in Moss Point creating a chaotic traffic scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly