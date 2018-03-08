Long Beach court hosts 'Second Chance' warrant clearance program

Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl on her way to school Wednesday in Moss Point. US Marshals task force will be assisting Moss Point police in apprehending the suspect.More >>
The City of Long Beach is offering a warrant clearance program to all individuals that have outstanding warrants within the city.More >>
An 18-wheeler blocked part of Pearl Avenue Thursday evening in Moss Point creating a chaotic traffic scene.More >>
Hancock County deputies are searching for an unknown male suspect wanted in connection with a Burglary and Vehicle Burglary incident. According to a press release, the suspect is also wanted in LA and TX.More >>
Moss Point High School's Class of 1983 has raised money for Mississippi Crime Stoppers to help regulate the instance of crime in the city.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
RMH Franchise Holdings (RMH), which owns Applebee’s restaurants across the nation, has announced a widespread hack that potentially affects scores of customers.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>
Three years after her ill-fated mission, human bones were found on Nikumaroro Island, a west Pacific island near Earhart's projected flight path.More >>
