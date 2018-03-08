Long Beach court hosts 'Second Chance' warrant clearance program

The program will be held from March 7- May 15 at the Long Beach Municipal Court. (Photo Source: City of Long Beach)

The City of Long Beach is offering a warrant clearance program to all individuals that have outstanding warrants within the city.

The program is an opportunity for citizens to voluntarily address outstanding warrants, fines, and misdemeanor charges without fear of being arrested or having to bond out.

The program will be held from March 7- May 15 at the Long Beach Municipal Court on 201 Jeff Davis Avenue, Long Beach, MS 39560.

For those who come in to clear up their outstanding warrants, the warrants will be removed and contempt of court charges for failing to appear will be dismissed.

Only misdemeanor warrants pending in the City of Long Beach, Mississippi, will be handled in the Warrant Clearance Program.

Officials say if a court date is needed to address underlying charges, a court date will be given and individuals will be released on their own recognizance. A bond will not be required of those individuals who attend the event.

Individuals will need to bring proof of a current address and at least one form of identification. If an individual would like to speak to a public defender, an appointment can be made for that opportunity.

Read below for a list of questions and answers regarding the program and who is eligible for clearance.

