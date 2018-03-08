Hancock Co. deputies search for suspect wanted in 3 states

Chief Bass said the suspect then stole a pickup truck from a customer at Diamondhead Donuts Thursday evening. (Photo source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to a press release, the suspect is also wanted in LA and TX. (Photo source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)

Chief Bass said the suspect then stole a pickup truck from a customer at Diamondhead Donuts Thursday evening. (Photo source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office)

Hancock County deputies are searching for an unknown male suspect wanted in connection with a Burglary and Vehicle Burglary incident.

According to a press release, the suspect is also wanted in LA and TX.

Chief Bass with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect’s crime spree started in TX where Bass said the suspect is wanted for auto theft after he stole a car. Chief Bass says the suspect also robbed a woman in a Slidell Walmart parking lot Wednesday.

“He grabbed the woman’s purse while she was loading groceries into her car. Then he fled in the stolen car from Texas,” the Chief said.

Bass said the suspect got away in a pursuit which ended in Diamondhead.

Chief Bass said the suspect then stole a pickup truck from a customer at Diamondhead Donuts Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about this crime, or the identity of the person is urged to call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or submit a tip to their website.

If your tip leads to a felony arrest, you may be eligible for up to $1000 cash and you remain anonymous. You can also contact central dispatch at (228)255-9191 or Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (228)466-6900. To be eligible for any reward your tip must go to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.