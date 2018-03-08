Family Dollar 18-wheeler snagged by low hanging tree branch

The City of Long Beach is offering a warrant clearance program to all individuals that have outstanding warrants within the city.More >>
An 18-wheeler blocked part of Pearl Avenue Thursday evening in Moss Point creating a chaotic traffic scene.More >>
Hancock County deputies are searching for an unknown male suspect wanted in connection with a Burglary and Vehicle Burglary incident. According to a press release, the suspect is also wanted in LA and TX.More >>
Moss Point High School's Class of 1983 has raised money for Mississippi Crime Stoppers to help regulate the instance of crime in the city.More >>
A $6 million project that has been 32 years in the making is close to completion in Biloxi. Ten acres of wetlands are being turned into Popp's Ferry Causeway Park just west of the Popp's Ferry bridge.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>
Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
