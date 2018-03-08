Family Dollar 18-wheeler snagged by low hanging tree branch

Toilet paper and chips fell out of the trailer. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Part of the roof of the trailer pulled off like a tin can. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Heavy machinery was brought in to remove the branches from the trailer. (Photo source: WLOX News)

An 18-wheeler blocked part of Pearl Avenue Thursday evening in Moss Point creating a chaotic traffic scene.

According to Moss Point police, the Family Dollar 18-wheeler had just finished making a delivery.

Police said the driver had just put a new route in his GPS, but the GPS ended up taking him in the wrong direction to Pearl Avenue where a low hanging branch caught the roof of the trailer. The roof of the trailer was ripped open. Some items fell out including toilet paper and chips.

Moss Point police and fire responded to the scene and a tree company came in to remove large chunks of the tree's branches.

