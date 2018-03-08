'Together We Rise' event coming to Edgewater Mall - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

'Together We Rise' event coming to Edgewater Mall

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties) The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)
The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties) The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Residents will have the opportunity to donate funds towards care bags for foster care children at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi Saturday, March 10. PowerMark Properties has partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise to provide bags for foster care children along the Coast.

The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket.

Organizer Randy Richardson liked the idea of the bags. “The children will have something they can put their items in as they travel from home to home other than a garbage bag,” he said.

At the event, parents can bring their children to decorate the bags for the foster children. Richardson and his team will be at the mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • New Popp's Ferry Causeway Park is opening soon

    New Popp's Ferry Causeway Park is opening soon

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-03-08 22:40:50 GMT
    (Photo Source: WLOX)(Photo Source: WLOX)
    (Photo Source: WLOX)(Photo Source: WLOX)

    A $6 million project that has been 32 years in the making is close to completion in Biloxi. Ten acres of wetlands are being turned into Popp's Ferry Causeway Park just west of the Popp's Ferry bridge. 

    More >>

    A $6 million project that has been 32 years in the making is close to completion in Biloxi. Ten acres of wetlands are being turned into Popp's Ferry Causeway Park just west of the Popp's Ferry bridge. 

    More >>

  • 'Together We Rise' event coming to Edgewater Mall

    'Together We Rise' event coming to Edgewater Mall

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-03-08 22:23:02 GMT
    The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)
    The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)

    Residents will have the opportunity to donate funds towards care bags for foster care children at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi Saturday, March 10. PowerMark Properties has partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise to provide bags for foster care children along the Coast.

    More >>

    Residents will have the opportunity to donate funds towards care bags for foster care children at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi Saturday, March 10. PowerMark Properties has partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise to provide bags for foster care children along the Coast.

    More >>

  • Family of reveler killed at 2017 Biloxi parade files $5 million lawsuit

    Family of reveler killed at 2017 Biloxi parade files $5 million lawsuit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:24 PM EST2018-03-08 21:24:30 GMT
    The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook)The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook)
    The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook)The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook)

    The family of an Ocean Springs man who was killed at a Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi last year has filed a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city. 

    More >>

    The family of an Ocean Springs man who was killed at a Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi last year has filed a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly