'Together We Rise' event coming to Edgewater Mall

Residents will have the opportunity to donate funds towards care bags for foster care children at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi Saturday, March 10. PowerMark Properties has partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise to provide bags for foster care children along the Coast.

The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket.

Organizer Randy Richardson liked the idea of the bags. “The children will have something they can put their items in as they travel from home to home other than a garbage bag,” he said.

At the event, parents can bring their children to decorate the bags for the foster children. Richardson and his team will be at the mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

