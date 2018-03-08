Family of reveler killed at 2017 Biloxi parade files $5 million - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Family of reveler killed at 2017 Biloxi parade files $5 million lawsuit

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook) The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The family of an Ocean Springs man who was killed at a Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi last year has filed a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

Braydon Hester, 20, was at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade on Feb. 28, 2017, standing in the bed of a pickup truck parked on Howard Avenue when, according to the lawsuit,  he fell, landing on a metal rebar pole that was uncapped. The pole impaled Hester, who had to be cut free with the jaws of life once first responders arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, with the pole still puncturing his body. 

The lawsuit accuses the City of Biloxi of violating federal safety regulations by placing vertical rebar poles into the cement without placing caps on top of them.

The family alleges that the city's failure to implement proper safety protocols was "deliberate, reckless and with malice." The lawsuit also says it was "completely avoidable."

The lawsuit was filed Feb. 22 in Harrison County Circuit Court. The defendants are listed as the minor son of Hester, with that child's mother acting as administrator of Hester's estate.

The family says Hester's young son, along with the other beneficiaries of the estate, have suffered emotional and financial damages, including loss of love and affection, loss of past and future wages for the child's support, and pain and suffering.

Biloxi's spokesperson said the city has no comment.

In the wake of Hester's death, the City of Biloxi implemented new safety measures for the 2018 Mardi Gras season. Those included removing metal rebar poles from the parade route and stricter crowd control.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • New Popp's Ferry Causeway Park is opening soon

    New Popp's Ferry Causeway Park is opening soon

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:40 PM EST2018-03-08 22:40:50 GMT
    (Photo Source: WLOX)(Photo Source: WLOX)
    (Photo Source: WLOX)(Photo Source: WLOX)

    A $6 million project that has been 32 years in the making is close to completion in Biloxi. Ten acres of wetlands are being turned into Popp's Ferry Causeway Park just west of the Popp's Ferry bridge. 

    More >>

    A $6 million project that has been 32 years in the making is close to completion in Biloxi. Ten acres of wetlands are being turned into Popp's Ferry Causeway Park just west of the Popp's Ferry bridge. 

    More >>

  • 'Together We Rise' event coming to Edgewater Mall

    'Together We Rise' event coming to Edgewater Mall

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-03-08 22:23:02 GMT
    The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)
    The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)The bags include: crayons, coloring books, a hygiene kit, a teddy bear, and a blanket. (Photo source: PowerMark Properties)

    Residents will have the opportunity to donate funds towards care bags for foster care children at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi Saturday, March 10. PowerMark Properties has partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise to provide bags for foster care children along the Coast.

    More >>

    Residents will have the opportunity to donate funds towards care bags for foster care children at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi Saturday, March 10. PowerMark Properties has partnered with the non-profit organization Together We Rise to provide bags for foster care children along the Coast.

    More >>

  • Family of reveler killed at 2017 Biloxi parade files $5 million lawsuit

    Family of reveler killed at 2017 Biloxi parade files $5 million lawsuit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:24 PM EST2018-03-08 21:24:30 GMT
    The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook)The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook)
    The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook)The family of 20-year old Braydon Hester has filed a lawsuit against the City of Biloxi after he died at a 2017 Mardi Gras parade. (Source: Facebook)

    The family of an Ocean Springs man who was killed at a Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi last year has filed a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city. 

    More >>

    The family of an Ocean Springs man who was killed at a Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi last year has filed a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly