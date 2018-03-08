New Popp's Ferry Causeway Park is opening soon

Ten acres of wetlands are being turned into Popp's Ferry Causeway Park, just west of the Popp's Ferry bridge. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A $6 million project that has been 32 years in the making is close to completion in Biloxi.

Ten acres of wetlands are being turned into Popp's Ferry Causeway Park, just west of the Popp's Ferry bridge.

Contractors will soon cut the ribbon on a project designed to put the natural beauty on Biloxi Back Bay in the hands of residents.

The property is expected to be used for a variety of purposes. The idea is to preserve the environment and give the public access to recreational opportunities.

"It gives people a better understanding of the beauty of our community. You have people who come out here to enjoy sunsets, a number of fishermen, boaters who use the boat ramps," said Biloxi Spokesman Vincent Creel. "There are multiple uses here. We'll even have a kayak ramp and kayak rentals when this place is up and running."

Among the amenities include a series of boardwalks that will allow people to stroll along the water. A combination interpretive center and open air pavilion will provide education and exposure to nature.

There will also be a bait shop for fishing enthusiasts and restrooms to accommodate visitors. There are even ramps to let boaters launch from the park.

People in the area have been watching Popp's Ferry Causeway Park come together and have been waiting for the project to be completed.

"I see a lot of great improvements for the area. Its already a great area, but when they get the fishing piers and things like that for families, I think it will be great for the people of Biloxi," said Biloxi resident Darren Sayler.

Carefully chosen and wetland appropriate landscaping is being planted.

More than $3 million of the $6 million for Popp's Ferry Causeway Park comes from BP restoration money.

Biloxi pitched the idea to the Governor's office with a very specific plan in place which made gaining access to the funds easier.

The park was slated to open on April 1, but the contractor has asked for a 30 day extension because of weather related delays.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.