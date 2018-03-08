Police: Student kidnapped, assaulted at gunpoint on way to school

Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl on her way to school Wednesday in Moss Point.

The victim, who detectives say is 14 to 15 years old, told police she was walking to the bus stop when the suspect approached her right outside her home and pointed a gun at her, forcing her into a vehicle. She said the man drove her to an area near Ruby Street, where he sexually assaulted her.

Afterward, the suspect reportedly dropped the victim off at Moss Point High School. As soon as she arrived on campus, the student went to a teacher and reported what happened. Police arrived at the school at 7:42 a.m. after school security contacted them. Authorities say the victim was taken for medical treatment once officers arrived, and a sexual assault evidence kit was taken.

The teenager told officers the suspect was "a man named Jimmy." According to authorities, the girl and Williams did not have a personal relationship but that the teenager did recognize him as an acquaintance of her stepdad's that she was introduced to about a year ago.

After further investigation, police were able to identify 31-year old Jimmy Williams of Moss Point as a suspect. They say he is also known to have lived in Gautier. Authorities tell WLOX that they expect to charge Williams with one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual battery.

According to Det. Kimberlee Snowden, the lead investigator on the case, Williams has outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions. The detective did not specify what those charges are but did say that he had never been charged with any crimes similar to these.

Anyone with information about Williams or this incident is asked to contact Det. Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228475-1726 or visit Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers' website.

