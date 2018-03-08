UPDATE Picayune man charged in cousin's death; 2 others arrested

Ashlyn Cheramie, left, and Malcolm Nixon's mother Mahala Burkett, are both charged with hindering the prosecution. Burkett is also charged with accessory before the fact. (Source: Picayune Police Dept.)

The Picayune Police Department has released new information in the homicide investigation in the death of Justin Nixon, a Picayune man who was found shot to death on March 1.

Police say there was a physical altercation between Justin Nixon and Malcolm Nixon where his mother Mahala Burkett and girlfriend Ashlyn were present. According to police, Malcolm's mother handed Malcolm a gun after Justin left the scene. Police believe Malcolm went down Jarrell Street looking for Justin while Ashlyn followed behind him. Police say somewhere between 304 Jarrell Street and 203 Jarrell Street Malcolm found Justin and shot him causing him to fall to the ground. Police say Justin then got up and ran behind a residence where he fell to the ground and died from his injuries. Police say Malcolm and Ashlyn fled the scene in their vehicle.

Malcolm Nixon, who was being held as a person of interest in the death, is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his cousin Justin Nixon. He was being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Malcolm's mother Mahala Burkett, 65 of Picayune, is charged with accessory before the fact of murder and hindering prosecution. She was being held on a $200,000 bond for both charges. Malcolm's girlfriend Ashlyn Cheramie, 21 of Carriere, is also charged with hindering prosecution and was being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to authorities, while searching Malcolm's home for evidence, police found marijuana and arrested him on a drug charge. He was also named as a person of interest in his cousin's death at that time but police did not have enough physical evidence at the time to charge him with murder.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.