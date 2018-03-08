UPDATE Picayune man charged in cousin's death; 2 others arrested

Police spotted the vehicle of Jimmy Williams in Gautier Friday, but so far police have not found Williams. Moss Point police along with U.S. Marshals are searching for Williams after he was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl on her way to school Wednesday in Moss Point.More >>
The Picayune Police Department has released new information in the homicide investigation in the death of Justin Nixon, a Picayune man who was found shot to death on March 1.More >>
You can get a free boat ride Saturday morning if you help pick up trash in the Pascagoula River.More >>
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has received numerous reports of phone solicitations for the Fallen Firefighters Association and the Mississippi Firefighters Association. The State Fire Academy has also received reports of someone contacting fire departments seeking donations for the Mississippi State Fire Academy.More >>
Friday, Governor Phil Bryant announced his four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning. Gov. Bryant appointed Jeanne Luckey, Dr. Steven Cunningham, Bruce Martin, and Powell “Gee” Ogletree, Jr.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>
Shelby County Sheriff's deputies have made an arrest following a homicide on Highway 39 in Chelsea.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
