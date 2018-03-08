Picayune man charged in cousin's death; 2 others arrested

Ashlyn Cheramie, left, and Malcolm Nixon's mother Mahala Burkett, are both charged with hindering the prosecution. Burkett is also charged with accessory before the fact. (Source: Picayune Police Dept.)

Malcolm Nixon has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his cousin, Justin Nixon. (Photo Source: Picayune Police Dept.)

Three people are now facing charges in the death of Justin Nixon, a Picayune man who was found shot to death one week ago on March 1.

Malcolm Nixon, who was being held as a person of interest in the death, is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his cousin Justin Nixon. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Malcolm's mother Mahala Burkett, 65 of Picayune, is charged with accessory before the fact of murder and hindering prosecution. She is being held on a $200,000 bond for both charges. Malcolm's girlfriend Ashlyn Cheramie, 21 of Carriere, is also charged with hindering prosecution and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to authorities, Justin and Malcolm got into a fight the night of the murder. While searching Malcolm's home for evidence, police found marijuana and arrested him on a drug charge. He was also named as a person of interest in his cousin's death at that time but police did not have enough physical evidence at the time to charge him with murder.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Picayune Police at 601-798-7411.

