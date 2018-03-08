Gulfport first responders meet the people they serve

First responders in Gulfport want to get to know the people they are committed to serving and protecting. That's why they held a breakfast Thursday morning that was open to the public.

It was a unique opportunity to get one-on-one time with the men and women who work to keep Gulfport safe. Both the city's police and fire departments came together to host the community breakfast. Residents from across the city came out to meet the first responders and say hello.

"It’s good to know who’s coming to your house and it’s good to get to know the firefighters and police officers because they’re the ones that keep us safe," said Barbara Newman.

Wonderful moment captured at this morning’s Heroes Breakfast!



Special thanks to our Gulfport Fire Department and Gulfport Police Department for all that you do to make this such a special community! #OneCoast #MSCoastLife pic.twitter.com/Sx6RPcKEzi — City of Gulfport (@CityofGulfport) March 8, 2018

One man, Dennis Schulze, who travels the nation thanking first responders after they saved his life in Chicago, happened to be traveling through and stopped in for the breakfast.

"We don’t recognize them until we make that phone called 911. Suddenly they’re recognized," said Schulze. "They’re people that need to know that, too, not just because they’re in uniform."

First responders at the breakfast said events like this give the public a chance to meet the people behind the uniforms and help to foster community relations and trust.

