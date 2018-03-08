NOW ON GMM: Frosty start in the 40s this morning - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOW ON GMM: Frosty start in the 40s this morning

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect

South Mississippi is waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s and mid 40s this morning. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says you should give yourself some extra time and defrost your car before heading out the door this morning. We're looking ahead to a beautiful day around lunch time! Wesley has your full extended forecast right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

CLICK HERE to watch GMM live from your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • USM Marine Research Center near completion

    USM Marine Research Center near completion

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:37 PM EST2018-03-08 02:37:58 GMT
    The research center is just one of the many pieces coming together to make Gulfport a premiere destination for deep water discovery. (Photo source: WLOX)The research center is just one of the many pieces coming together to make Gulfport a premiere destination for deep water discovery. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The research center is just one of the many pieces coming together to make Gulfport a premiere destination for deep water discovery. (Photo source: WLOX)The research center is just one of the many pieces coming together to make Gulfport a premiere destination for deep water discovery. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The Marine Research Center, made possible through a partnership between the Port and Southern Miss, will allow USM to start its ocean engineering program.

    More >>

    The Marine Research Center, made possible through a partnership between the Port and Southern Miss, will allow USM to start its ocean engineering program.

    More >>

  • Teacher Academy program aims to provide much needed teachers in Mississippi

    Teacher Academy program aims to provide much needed teachers in Mississippi

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:41 PM EST2018-03-08 01:41:17 GMT
    Program aims to build interest in education field. (Photo source: WLOX)Program aims to build interest in education field. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Program aims to build interest in education fieldProgram aims to build interest in education field

    Educators in Pearl River County are working to fix the current teacher shortage affecting Mississippi. The Teacher Academy is a program in Pearl River County School District for juniors and seniors in high school to learn about the education field. 

    More >>

    Educators in Pearl River County are working to fix the current teacher shortage affecting Mississippi. The Teacher Academy is a program in Pearl River County School District for juniors and seniors in high school to learn about the education field. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: FBI details mistakes handling tip line calls

    The Latest: FBI details mistakes handling tip line calls

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:08 PM EST2018-03-07 19:08:19 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-03-08 01:05:32 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. Modern technology...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. Modern technology...
    Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has been formally charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder, which could mean a death sentence if he's convicted.More >>
    Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has been formally charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder, which could mean a death sentence if he's convicted.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly