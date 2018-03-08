NOW ON GMM: Frosty start in the 40s this morning

The Marine Research Center, made possible through a partnership between the Port and Southern Miss, will allow USM to start its ocean engineering program.More >>
Educators in Pearl River County are working to fix the current teacher shortage affecting Mississippi. The Teacher Academy is a program in Pearl River County School District for juniors and seniors in high school to learn about the education field.More >>
This week Edgewater Mall announced Sky Zone Trampoline Park will open at the mall in Spring 2019. The plan is to build a spot for the trampoline park in-between JCPenney and the food court. The 24,000-square foot facility will extend out towards the parking lot.More >>
The East Biloxi Community Collaborative (EBCC) along with community partners will give three $10,000 scholarships to a group or organization that presents an idea that makes a difference in the lives of residents in the East Biloxi community.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
