NOW ON GMM: Frosty start in the 40s this morning

South Mississippi is waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s and mid 40s this morning. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says you should give yourself some extra time and defrost your car before heading out the door this morning. We're looking ahead to a beautiful day around lunch time! Wesley has your full extended forecast right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

