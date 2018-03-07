Gulfport Admirals named to MaxPreps Tour of Champions - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Admirals named to MaxPreps Tour of Champions

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Nearly three weeks after clinching their Class 6A State Championship, the awards continue to roll in for the Gulfport boys soccer team. MaxPreps added the Admirals to their 13th Annual Tour of Champions, one of just 20 programs nationally to receive such an honor.

"I think it's definitely a big kudos to the boys for all the work that they put in," Admirals head coach Henrik Madsen told WLOX. "They deserve all the recognition they can get out of it for the run that they (had)."

To qualify for the Tour of Champions, a program must not only be nationally ranked, but also had to win a state championship. The Admirals checked both of those boxes, beating Madison Central 2-1 last month for the state championship and finishing the season ranked fourth in the MaxPreps national rankings.

"One of the reasons that I wanted to go all the way this year was to prove that Gulfport was one of the best schools in the nation for soccer," Admirals senior Christopher Bruni said. "I knew that for the last couple of years."

The honor is just the latest addition to a wild ride for the Admirals since their monumental win last month.

"It means everything," Gulfport senior Eli Cupp said. "We worked so hard all season and worked our butts off. To finally reach this point and to be honored the way we are, it's amazing."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

