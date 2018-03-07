Bryce Ramsey announces commitment to Ole Miss

Nearly three weeks after clinching their Class 6A State Championship, the awards continue to roll in for the Gulfport boys soccer team. MaxPreps added the Admirals to their 13th Annual Tour of Champions, one of just 20 programs nationally to receive such an honor.More >>
It would appear Matt Luke's ties to the Coast are starting to pay off through recruiting, as Ole Miss landed their first big recruit from the area for the Class of 2019. On Wednesday, Harrison Central 3-star offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey announced on Twitter his commitment to Ole Miss, saying he'd "like to thank Coach Luke and the Ole Miss family."
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice.
Fresh off their 2017 Class 6A South State Championship, the Gulfport Admirals haven't missed a beat this year. Thanks to five unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Admirals beat St. Martin 10-6 to improve to 8-0 in 2018.
