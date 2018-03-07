Bryce Ramsey announces commitment to Ole Miss

It would appear Matt Luke's ties to the Coast are starting to pay off through recruiting, as Ole Miss landed their first big recruit from the area for the Class of 2019.

On Wednesday, Harrison Central 3-star offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey announced on Twitter his commitment to Ole Miss, saying he'd "like to thank Coach Luke and the Ole Miss family."

First and for most I would like to thank God for blessing me with the gift of life My Family for always believing in me and pushing me to always do my best. I’ll like to thank Coach Luke and the Ole Miss Family#MISSISSIPPIMADE???? pic.twitter.com/02BmzUT1Pp — Bryce Ramsey (@BryceRamsey75) March 7, 2018

Sitting at 6'3" and 340 pounds, the junior also holds offers from the likes of Florida State, Southern Miss and Memphis.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.