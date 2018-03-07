Trampoline park heading to Biloxi

This week Edgewater Mall announced Sky Zone Trampoline Park will open at the mall in Spring 2019. The plan is to build a spot for the trampoline park in-between JCPenney and the food court. The 24,000-square foot facility will extend out towards the parking lot.

"There's rock climbing. There's trampolines and big blocks soft play area for the kids and all. There's a toddler area I know for this thing. And I don't have any drawings or anything on it yet, but I'm really really excited about this. It's going to be great for families and family entertainment here at the mall."

The new facility will include 19 core attractions with activities that require team building skills like Fusion Ultimate Dodgeball. Powell believes the attraction will bring more shoppers to the mall.

"I think we've got to think outside of the box with these things and start doing some things beyond just the retail to invite families in and provide them with some entertainment aspects along with the retail," said Powell.

Officials said Sky Zone will not only offer fun but also exercise with considerations for those with special needs.



"This is a national company. These things are nationwide. This Sky Zone is. So, these are big. They know what they are doing," said Powell.

Sky Zone has nearly 200 locations across the country including one in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Construction is set to begin within the next 90 days.

