EBCC offers $10,000 for community involvement proposal

The presentation should propose projects for community involvement in the areas of: economic security, education, and health and well-being. (Photo source: EBCC website)

The East Biloxi Community Collaborative (EBCC) along with community partners will give three $10,000 scholarships to a group or organization that presents an idea that makes a difference in the lives of residents in the East Biloxi community.

“What better way to address issues in our community than to challenge those groups and organizations that have a vested interested in East Biloxi to propose real-life solutions,” said Allytra Perryman, EBCC Program Director.

The presentation should propose projects for community involvement in the areas of economic security, education, and health and well-being.

Perryman said, “We are excited about this endeavor and all the possibilities ahead. This challenge falls right in line with our mission and vision.”

Community partners involved with this project include: Amos Educational Consulting-Education, Back Bay Mission-Economic Security, Coastal Family Health Center-Health

Ideas submitted must be consistent with the EBCC’s strategic plan. Applications can be found here. The guideline details are outlined here. The application deadline is April 16, 2018, at 5 pm. Late and/or incomplete applications will not be accepted. Winners will be announced on June 1, 2018. Please email any questions or call (228) 806-EBCC.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.