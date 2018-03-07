Oscar Renda Contracting adds more workers to Biloxi infrastructure project

Beginning in January, Oscar Renda has increased its manpower to the Biloxi infrastructure project by 33 percent. (Photo source: WLOX)

For years, residents have criticized the large infrastructure project in East Biloxi as a nightmare. But, things are starting to move at a faster rate because more workers are now on the job, and that’s given city leaders some hope.

“We’re optimistic about the progress that we’re seeing now, and we want to make sure that it stays on track,” said Vincent Creel, city public affairs manager.

For a long time now, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich has tried to work within the contract to speed things up on the project.

Since January, Oscar Renda Contracting has increased its manpower by 33 percent. In December, the company had 126 workers on the job. That number is now 167. In addition, Lane Construction has joined the project as a subcontractor.

“Everybody in town has been asking for this,” Creel said, “but he (Gilich) has to operate within the bounds of that contract, which was approved long before he became mayor.” Creel added the contractors are continuing to deal with unforeseen issues. But none bigger than what was created in the first place.

“The biggest thing is, even with all of those issues, the problem is 55 miles of streets were torn up at the same time,” Creel said.

City officials aren’t sure if the extra manpower will help Oscar Renda meet the original December 2018 deadline. In the meantime, the company has filed for several extensions that have not yet been approved.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.