Biloxi PD still looking for officers to work Spring Break weekend

The Biloxi Police Department is still looking for extra officers to work the spring break weekend, April 13 – 15. The city wants to hire 80 additional officers to help with traffic and crowd control along the beachfront and maintain police protection in the rest of the city.

The city has budgeted $280,000 to cover the costs of those officers along with buying traffic control devices that can be used for any major event in the city.

The spring break traffic plan calls for U.S. 90 to be limited to one eastbound lane and one westbound lane from I-110 to DeBuys Road during spring break weekend. That will leave one lane in each direction free for emergency vehicles.

Police estimate the event could draw 70,000 to the city; those organizing some entertainment for the weekend have predicted a much larger crowd.

Outside officers hired for the weekend will make $25 an hour, receive free lodging and meals. The police department first posted the “Help Wanted” notice in January using social media and the state police chiefs and sheriffs associations.

So far, the city has 22 officers on board and police are going through a stack of applications to fill the remaining slots. Officers interested in applying for the spring break work can email Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

