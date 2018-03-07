Mississippi Senate advances tightened guns-in-schools bill - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Senate advances tightened guns-in-schools bill

(File) (File)
JACKSON, MS (AP/WLOX) -

Mississippi lawmakers are advancing a proposal that says schools and colleges could let teachers or staff members carry guns after having firearms training.

The state Senate voted 27-18 Wednesday to pass House Bill 1083, in response to school shootings in other states. The bill returns to the House for more debate.

Senate Judiciary A Committee Chairman Briggs Hopson, a Vicksburg Republican, says he's not "excited" about having more guns in schools, but believes it's necessary.

Hopson says under a Mississippi law allowing certain concealed-carry permit holders to bring guns into normally prohibited places, some guns are already allowed on campuses.

The bill was changed to tighten requirements for school and college employees to include 36 hours of firearms training, a psychological screening, and an annual shooting test.

