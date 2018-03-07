One year later: Remembering the Biloxi train crash

It was one of the worst tragedies to hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2017. A train slammed into a charter bus stuck on the tracks in Biloxi killing four of its occupants and injuring dozens of others. (Photo source: WLOX)

A memorial is set up near the train tracks in Biloxi where four people died last year when a train collided with a charter bus stranded on the tracks. (Source: WLOX)

It's been one year since four people died in Biloxi when a charter bus was hit by a train after stalling on the tracks.

Now, city leaders in Biloxi are pushing for change to prevent something like that from happening again. At Tuesday's city council meeting, leaders voted to set aside $200,000 to begin the process of closing several railroad crossings.

The fatal crash happened when a charter bus with Echo Tours became stuck on the railroad tracks at Main Street. It was hit by a CSX train moments later. The bus was filled with a group of elderly tourists visiting the Coast from a retirement home in Texas.

City officials in Biloxi have been pushing to improve railway intersections since before the fatal bus crash. In February 2017 - one month before the crash - the city discussed closing six crossings in favor of consolidating them into only two.

Mayor Fofo Gillich said he wanted to close several railroad crossings weeks before last year's accident. Now, with the decision made in Tuesday's meeting, the city will start doing just that.

The $200,000 that has been allocated for railroad renovations will go towards the design work necessary to closing six railroad crossings. In order to do that, a new road must be built.

Since that fatal crash, several lawsuits have been filed by the victims and their families. Two married couples filed separate suits just days after the crash, accusing CSX and Echo Tours and Charters of gross negligence. Another lawsuit was filed by Dee Voight, who lost both of his parents in the crash. None of the lawsuits have gone to trial yet.

The day of the train collision, the driver began unloading people immediately after the bus became stalled but was not quick enough. Just minutes later, the train plowed into the bus, killing four people and injuring dozens more.

After the crash, witnesses nearby rushed in to help the wounded before first responders arrived.

"The impact of the train on the bus pushed the train several feet, and everybody that was trying to get off was thrown underneath the bus or got ran over by the train and body pieces was thrown everywhere," recalled Mark Robinson, who witnessed the crash.

Biloxi's police and fire departments worked together with different agencies from all around the area in the chaotic aftermath of the crash. Fire Chief Joe Boney said it was extensive training that paid off in the minutes and hours of response.

"We try to incorporate a lot of the things that we incorporated here. A lot of it is medical training. A lot of it is extraction," said Boney.

Boney said in the months since the horrific accident, his department has reviewed each step the firefighters took. An area that he said could use some improvement was the system by which the department identifies injury urgency, called triage.

"We don't do that very often on that scale and we found some minor issues with that. As far as the response and the way we handled it, I don't think we could have done any better," said Boney.

The City of Biloxi has retained lawyers to quote "investigate, research, and file claims relating to CSX maintenance activities." Despite retaining a local law firm to represent Biloxi, the city has yet to file suit against anyone over the fatal train crash.

In the days after the crash, WLOX learned that trains have collided with vehicles 16 times since 1976 at that crossing on Main Street. Of those, two were fatal collisions - one in 2003 and another in 1983.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.