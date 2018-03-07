Biloxi firefighters burn donated home for training

Wednesday, Biloxi firefighters got the rare opportunity to train on a real-life fire in a real house on Camp Wilkes Road. (Photo source: WLOX)

There's nothing that can replace on the job training, but firefighters typically only get the battle flames during emergency situations. Wednesday, Biloxi firefighters got the rare opportunity to train on a real-life fire in a real house on Camp Wilkes Road.

The home has been vacant for years, and the family that owned it donated it to the fire department for the training. For weeks leading up to Wednesday's fire, crews have been training inside the house simulating rescues, fully involved blazes, and several other exercises.

Fire Chief Joe Boney said it's a training opportunity that rarely happens for fire departments.

"It makes you realize that you have to use your senses. The sense of touch, the sense of heat, what your body is feeling. You have to listen to your body and you have to know what’s going on in your surroundings," Boney explained. "You have to be able to see the smoke, what it’s doing, the fire, what it’s doing, the building, what it’s doing, what you think the building is going to be doing."

Two firefighters were injured during the training. They were both treated on the scene.

Before, during, after



It took less than 2 hrs to get from top pic to bottom pic.... pretty powerful. pic.twitter.com/4SQrvUNTvn — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) March 7, 2018

