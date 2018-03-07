Construction on I-10 in Jackson County nearly complete

Anyone who has driven along I-10 in Jackson County recently may have noticed a big difference between exits 50 and 57. The two-year, $50 million project to widen and improve nearly eight miles of the interstate is nearly complete.

Traffic barrels have been removed from that stretch of highway, opening up all three lanes to traffic after many months of road construction.

According to project officials, it's the light at the end of the tunnel, especially for those who frequently drive that stretch of highway.

"The I-10 widening project is 99% complete," said project manager Jason Winders. "We have opened all the lanes to traffic. We’ve picked up our cones, our barrels. We do have a few other items of work to take care of. today, we’re working on a guardrail on the bridge to finish it up."

While the project is almost finished, Winders said drivers should still expect some temporary lane closures over the next few weeks while the finishing touches are completed.

